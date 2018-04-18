Cooking with Karli: Bruschetta with riccota and kale salsa, “450” roast chicken & banana-Nutella cream tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4's Karli Ritter is no stranger to the kitchen. She loves to cook and enjoys when chef Matt Chatfield joins her to whip up some delicious dishes you can make at home for your family and friends.

Bruschetta with riccota and kale salsa

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups chopped Kale, large stems removed

1 garlic clove, peeled, smashed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons capers, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 loaf baguette or French bread, cut in half horizontally

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 pound fresh Riccota Cheese, drained

8 oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons pine nuts, or Almonds, toasted

Directions:

To Make the Kale Salsa: In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the kale and garlic until coarsely chopped. Add the salt, capers, anchovy paste, mustard, and vinegar, and pulse once or twice more. Add the olive oil and pulse for 5 seconds. Set aside.

Drizzle both halves of the bread evenly with the olive oil. Grill for about 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and charred in a few spots. Remove the bread to a cutting board. Spoon the salsa verde evenly over each bread half. Spoon the ricotta cheese over the salsa verde and scatter the tomatoes and pine nuts evenly over everything. Cut the bread halves into slices and serve.

“450” Roast Chicken

Ingredients:

• 3 ½ -4 pound whole chicken

• 2-3 Tbsp Kosher Salt or Flaky Sea Salt (NO TABLE SALT)

• Sprigs of Thyme

• Butcher's twine (12-inch length)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450ºF.

Remove the chicken from the refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature, 30 minutes before roasting. Remove neck or giblet package if exists.

Pat the inside and outside of the chicken dry with paper towels.

Season the inside of the bird with 1 Tbsp of Salt, then the outside of the bird all over with 1-2 Tbsp of the salt

Tie the legs of the chicken together with butcher's twine.

Place chicken on a large saute pan or baking sheet and roast in the oven for 60-80 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reads 165ºF. Remove to a cutting board and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes. Carve and serve warm. Garnish with parsley.

Banana-Nutella Cream Tart

Use your Favorite Crostata or Pie Dough

For the filling:

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 and 1/2 cups whole milk

3 eggs (1 whole, 2 yolks)

1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Whipped cream:

1 cup heavy cream (chilled)

1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup Nutella Spread

Directions:

For the Filling: In a medium saucepan, add sugar, cornstarch and salt and whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in milk until fully incorporated. Adding one at time, slowly whisk in eggs until fully combined. Add vanilla and stir to combine. Place over medium heat, whisking constantly until mixture boils and has thickened, about 5-6 minutes. Once thickened, remove from heat. Strain custard over a clean bowl. Add butter and whisk until combined. Place mixture over the bowl with ice water and stir until mixture has cooled to room temperature. Smear the Nutella Spread on the inside bottom of the tart shell carefully. Top with sliced bananas. Once custard has cooled to room temp, pour over pie crust lined with bananas. Smooth out with spatula, place plastic wrap over pie so the plastic touches the surface of the custard, and place in fridge for at least 8 hours or overnight. For the Whipped Cream: In a large metal mixing bowl, whip heavy cream using a large whisk until soft peaks form. Add sugar and vanilla, and continue to whip until medium peaks form. When ready to serve, place whipped cream into a high mound on top of the center of the pie. Slice into wedges and serve.

