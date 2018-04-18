Jackson Co. Sheriff Mike Sharp to resign amid damaging allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp will step down from his role, effective Thursday, after allegations emerged of an ongoing relationship with a female employee, with whom he also reportedly gave financial support, and took professional and personal trips at taxpayer expense.

The allegations came to light in an ongoing lawsuit the employee filed against the county in 2016.

Newly filed court records state that Sharp gave Christine Lynde -- an administrative assistant with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office -- $8,000 as a down payment on a home after Lynde filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the county.

The Sheriff's Office confirms that Sharp's resignation will take effect Thursday.

At one point Lynde was listed as the highest paid civilian employee at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. In addition to multiple promotions and pay raises, Sharp gave Lynde a bi-weekly $240 car allowance and the ability to work from home.

Sharp took Lynde on professional and personal trips, which were funded in part with taxpayer money. Sharp acknowledged that he, his wife, and Lynde had a sexual relationship together, court documents say.

Mike Sharp released a statement on Wednesday.

"I allowed my judgment as Sheriff and my obligations to Jackson County be clouded because of my feelings for someone I cared very deeply for in the past. I am accountable for my actions. This was a personal failing and is entirely my responsibility."