Lawsuit says employee who had relationship with Jackson County sheriff got special treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 64-year-old Jackson County Sheriff`s employee with asthma says when she came back from medical leave, Christine Lynde had been promoted and she'd been demoted.

Lynde is the woman who is now also suing Jackson County, but court filings say she had a five-year sexual relationship with Sheriff Mike Sharp. The same court documents say she went from part-time to the highest paid civilian employee in the county and received $8,000 for a down payment on a home and several trips from Sharp.

On Wednesday, Sharp announced he will step down from his role, effective Thursday, after the allegations came to light.

A 2017 lawsuit filed by a former traffic analyst paints a picture of Lynde getting special treatment at the department and a culture of fear for anyone who spoke out against Lynde or the sexual transgressions of fellow employees.

The Independence plaintiff says she was written up for being late while Lynde was "always late and comes and goes as she pleases."

In May of last year, the 64-year-old woman reported to human resources that other male employees at the Sheriff's office were using sexually charged language and talking about prostitutes. She alleges she got "chewed out for filing the report."

According to the same document, the final straw appears to be when she made complaints about Lynde's billing practices. She says she got her pre-termination letter 3 hours later.

A hearing is scheduled on that pending lawsuit against the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Sharp next month.

Jackson County has already paid out more than $150,000 to settle other discrimination claims at the sheriff's office centered around Lynde's and Sharp's relationship. Neither woman could speak to FOX4 about those claims Wednesday because of non-disclosure agreements signed as part of the settlements.