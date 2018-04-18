Lee’s Summit residents shocked after deadly crash in neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A loud crash woke up residents in a Lee's Summit neighborhood early Wednesday, and after that, they say all they could do was hope and pray.

A man died and two other people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Lee's Summit early Wednesday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near Shenandoah Drive and Kimbrough, off Todd George at Highway 50, police said.

Neighbors said they'll never shake what they saw Wednesday morning.

"Around 3 o`clock this morning, my husband and I were laying in bed and all of a sudden we heard this huge screeching sound and a huge bang," neighbor Janet told FOX4's Marcus Officer.

The sound was so loud it forced Janet out of her bed and to her kitchen door. What she heard next brought tears to her eyes.

"I didn't see him, but I heard him, and I keep wanting to say he was he crying for help. I mean just, 'My arm, my arm.' And to know there were two other people in the car with him -- I didn't hear their voices," she said.

Janet called 911.

When police arrived, they found a grey convertible. Police said the car was speeding down Shenandoah Drive when it went off the road and crashed into a tree and then into a fence.

Police said there were three men inside the car. Two of them were thrown out. One died. Police have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of family.

Lee's Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said investigators believe alcohol was involved. They found beer in the wreckage.

"Anytime we find empty alcohol containers and other things like that, it leads us to believe alcohol played a role," Depue said. "Plus the time, 3 o'clock in the morning and the speed. All of those factors kind of combine to bring that suspicion of alcohol."

As police continue to investigate the events leading up to the crash, Janet said she will continue to pray for the three men whose lives have changed forever.

"We have four kids and it just hit," she said. "It just makes me so so sad. You wish you could do more."

Janet said when she saw officials take the car away from the scene, she said a prayer.

"That's all I could think of to do," she said.