Metro woman says her wedding ring was stolen at nail salon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman says her wedding ring was swiped at a KCMO nail salon.

Now, she’s desperate for the community’s help getting it back.

“I’m still in shock,” Megan Cumberland said. “They called me up to the bowl to soak my dip powder off, and at that point I went and washed my hands and took me to another table. When I got to the other table, I immediately looked around and was like, 'I don’t have my ring.'”

Cumberland has been coming to VIP Nail Spa in the northland off of North Ambassador Drive since she was in 8th grade, she said she’s very comfortable here, and the staff all know her very well.

She was there Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. getting her nails done when she realized her ring was missing.

“Once she was done with the product, I was like, 'okay, I’m going to put my ring back on,' and I went to turn around and it wasn’t there,” Cumberland said. “I put it right in front of the green hand sanitizer bottle. It’s where I always put it.”

She immediately called police and asked the salon to pull their surveillance footage.

“First off, panicked a little bit,” Cumberland recalled. “There was only one person that sat in that chair after me in the time frame, and there was video of her kind of looking down at it.”

She said she was heartbroken.

“The ring means a lot, and I was like, where is it? I know I didn’t make a mistake. I wouldn’t have forgotten I set it there. I immediately asked everyone to look for it,” Cumberland said. “I was a little annoyed, to be honest, people were making comments like, 'why would you leave your ring down?' But if you get your nails done frequently, you know that you don’t just let your hands soak with your ring on.”

Cumberland said she and police believe another customer in the shop at the time might have snagged it.

“It’s rose gold, and it has diamonds on all three bands, and then it has a pretty big pink diamond, which is a morganite in the center,” Cumberland said.

She said it’s not a very common ring, and she’s hoping someone will find it and return it, as it’s especially meaningful to her and her husband.

“For us, it’s a big token of the commitment we made together,” Cumberland said.

Cumberland asked if you see the ring to contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or the KCPD North Patrol off Prairie View Road at (816) 437-6200.

She said she’s offering a reward for whoever brings it back.