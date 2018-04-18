Missouri Gov. Greitens files request for restraining order against Attorney General Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The restraining order request, if granted by a judge, would prohibit Hawley from continuing his investigation into the Republican governor.

The document also requests that a judge appoint a special prosecutor, independent of the Attorney General’s Office, for any further investigations related to Greitens. The governor’s request argues that urging Greitens to resign from office has compromised Hawley’s investigation.

“Hawley’s public statements demonstrate that he understands that by calling for Gov. Greitens to resign, he has predetermined the guilt of his own investigative target and his investigation now is clearly compromised,” the restraining order document says.

The request comes one day after Hawley announced Tuesday that his investigation into Greitens’ charity, The Mission Continues, has uncovered evidence of criminal activity. Hawley in no uncertain terms also called on Greitens to resign.

Hawley said his investigation revealed evidence that Greitens’ use of the charity’s donor list broke the law. He said the governor’s “serious misconduct” is an “impeachable offense.”

Michelle Nasser, an attorney for Greitens, declined to comment on the restraining order request.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues. The AP found that Greitens’ campaign had raised nearly $2 million from donors who previously gave significant amounts to The Mission Continues. Hawley said his office found evidence that Greitens transmitted that list without permission in violation of the law.

Greitens already faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom Greitens said he had an affair.

Separately, a special House investigatory committee is to recommend whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Greitens.

