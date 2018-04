KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 100 roosters were rescued from an alleged cockfighting ring Monday in Kansas City, officials say.

KC Animal Health officers and KC police executed a search warrant at a home near 24th Street and Cypress Avenue. Officials did not release any further details.

KCMO SWAT helps rescue over 100 possible victims from a home in Kansas City. #fox4kc #KansasCity pic.twitter.com/Ydnhtkc62h — Shannon O'Brien (@ShannonOBTV) April 18, 2018