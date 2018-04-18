One dead, two injured after single-vehicle crash along Lee’s Summit street

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Lee’s Summit early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m., near Shenandoah Drive and Kimbrough, off Todd George at Highway 50.

Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department says the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The speed limit along the road is 35 mph. The road leads to subdivision entrances.

It was not immediately clear what caused the car the leave the road.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.