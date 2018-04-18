Woman at Clinton home when Ofc. Morton was killed now facing 1st degree murder charge

CLINTON, Mo. — The woman Clinton police encountered shortly before they were hit by deadly gunfire that killed Officer Ryan Morton and injured two others is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Tammy Widger, 37, was facing a 2nd degree murder charge in Henry County, in addition to one count of felony delivery of a controlled substance and one count felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

Prosecutors on Wednesday amended that 2nd degree murder charge to 1st degree. In addition, prosecutors also charged Widger with two counts of felony assault.

A Henry County 911 operator sent Clinton police officers to a home at 306 West Grandriver Street where they encountered Widger. On the 911 call, an operator could hear two women arguing in the background, but no one was directly speaking to operators. The 911 call-tracing system indicated the phone from which the call was coming was connected to the Grandriver Street address Widger was at. After further investigation, police realized the call had actually come from Windsor, about 15 miles away.

When police arrived at 306 West Grandriver Street to investigate, they say Widger told them nothing was wrong and that she did not call 911, nor did anyone in the house. Police told her that due to the nature of 911 call, they needed to check the home to make sure no one was in need inside. As they did, police say James Waters, 37, opened fire on them. The gunfire killed Officer Ryan Morton, 30.

Henry County Prosecutor Richard M. Shields released a statement.

“Although it is believed that James Waters actually shot the three police officers, Missouri law provides that if an accessory to a crime either before or during the commission of an offense, with the purpose of promoting the commission of that offense, aids another person in planning, committing or attempting to commit the offense, the accessory may be charged with the same offense.

That is how Widger is now charged. Missouri law provides for the same range of punishment for the accessory as the principle.

Murder in the first degree is punishable by either death, or imprisonment for life without possibility of parole or conditional release.”