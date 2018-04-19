16-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A 16-year-old girl was injured Thursday in a hit-and-run crash involving a 16-year-old boy in Olathe, police say.

At 2:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of North Keeler Street and East Poplar Street in Olathe for the hit-and-run crash. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been hit by a vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to “her lower extremities,” police said.

Witnesses told police a black vehicle fled the area.

At about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, a 16-year-old boy contacted police and admitted he was the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.