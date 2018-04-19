4 children found dead after fire at Lake of the Ozarks home

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Authorities say four people have been found dead inside a house destroyed by fire in Missouri.

KY3 reports that the four people were all children.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District assistant chief Matt Birdsley said in a news release that firefighters rushed to the home just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Birdsley says the first crews on the scene tried to search the property but that the fire was too fierce, forcing them to switch to a defensive operation from outside the home.

Birdsley says the names of the dead aren’t yet available. The house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lake Ozark is about 120 miles (195 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Four children were killed just two years ago when fire swept through a condo building in Osage Beach.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District confirms the four who died in overnight fire on Carol Road were children. Still not releasing names or ages but more details are expected in early afternoon press conference. @KRCG13 pic.twitter.com/vc54evEpce — Stephanie Hirata (@shirataKRCG13) April 19, 2018