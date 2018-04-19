As cases of measles grow, so does list of potential exposure locations and dates

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas health officials now say there are 18 confirmed cases of measles in Johnson, Linn, and Miami counties since March 8, 2018.

To date, officials have identified 14 Johnson County confirmed cases, along with 3 Linn County residents, and 1 Miami County resident.

Officials said in a statement that these cases are not connected to the newly reported cases in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City health officials are still putting together a list of potential exposure locations based on those cases.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

KDHE urges people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead and let the provider know of the measles exposure so that measures can be taken to protect other patients and staff.

Locations and Dates of Potential Measles Exposure:

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in the Lobby and Sanctuary; 13300 Kenneth Rd., Leawood, Kan.;

April 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

*Blue Mound Federated Church; General Delivery, Blue Mound, Kan.;

April 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Casey’s General Store; 207 S. 9th St., Mound City, KS;

**April 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

**March 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Olathe Health Family Medicine; 1017 E. Market St., La Cygne, Kan.;

**April 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

**March 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

**March 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*Linn County Courthouse; 318 Chestnut St., Mound City, Kan.;

March 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Applebee’s; 16110 W. 135th St., Olathe, Kan.;

March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

*Main Street Liquor; 411 E. Main St., Osawatomie, Kan.;

March 30 from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

*Dollar General; 110 S. 9th St., Mound City, Kan.;

March 29 from 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

People who visited these locations are now outside of the time frame to develop symptoms of measles: