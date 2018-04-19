× Chiefs will take on Rams in Mexico City in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Mexico.

They will take on the Los Angeles Rams Nov. 19 in Mexico City.

The two teams will play at Estadio Azteca and will be the featured Monday Night Football game of the week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The rest of the Chiefs 2018 schedule will be released Thursday evening.

Fans can begin purchasing single-game and group tickets for all home games starting Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Season Ticket Members will have access to a presale that starts at 8 a.m. That presale includes an exclusive one-day promotion of no service fees.

Jackson County residents will have access to an exclusive allotment of preferred inventory in all price points. The opportunity will be extended through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 27. Jackson County taxpayers purchasing tickets must come to the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office during normal business hours and have one form of identification that includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2017 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

Also starting Friday, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase parking passes for the 2018 season. It’s $300 for the season or $35 per game if you purchase a pass in advance.

Click or tap here to get your tickets.