“I Feel Pretty” is Amy Schumer’s message about insecurities and self-esteem issues

“I Feel Pretty” Amy Schumer bumps her head and begins seeing herself differently. The comedian tackles self-esteem issues and body shaming in her new comedy. She talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the concept, her own insecurities and what it was like filming the movie in Boston and New York.