Kansas City Chiefs release 2018 schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released their 2018 schedule.
The Chiefs have five prime-time games in 2018: Monday Night Football on Oct. 1, Sunday Night Football on Oct. 14, Monday Night Football on Nov. 19, Thursday Night Football on Dec. 13, and Sunday Night Football on Dec. 23.
A big highlight of the season is the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City.
See the full schedule below. Those games marked with an * are subject to flexible scheduling.
2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
- Thursday, Aug. 9 vs. Houston Texans at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 17 at Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 25 at Chicago Bears at noon
- Thursday, Aug. 30 vs. Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m.
2018 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
- Sunday, Sept. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers at 3:05 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers at noon
- Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers at noon
- Monday, Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars* at noon
- Sunday, Oct. 14 at New England Patriots* at 7:20 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals* at noon
- Sunday, Oct. 28 vs. Denver Broncos* at noon
- Sunday, Nov. 4 at Cleveland Browns* at noon
- Sunday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals* at noon
- Monday, Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City) at 7:15 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 25 BYE WEEK
- Sunday, Dec. 2 at Oakland Raiders* at 3:05 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens* at noon
- Thursday, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 7:20 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 23 at Seattle Seahawks* at 7:20 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 30 v.s. Oakland Raiders* at noon
