Kansas City Chiefs release 2018 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released their 2018 schedule.

The Chiefs have five prime-time games in 2018: Monday Night Football on Oct. 1, Sunday Night Football on Oct. 14, Monday Night Football on Nov. 19, Thursday Night Football on Dec. 13, and Sunday Night Football on Dec. 23.

A big highlight of the season is the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City.

See the full schedule below. Those games marked with an * are subject to flexible scheduling.

2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 9 vs. Houston Texans at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17 at Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25 at Chicago Bears at noon

Thursday, Aug. 30 vs. Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m.

2018 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers at 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers at noon

Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers at noon

Monday, Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars* at noon

Sunday, Oct. 14 at New England Patriots* at 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals* at noon

Sunday, Oct. 28 vs. Denver Broncos* at noon

Sunday, Nov. 4 at Cleveland Browns* at noon

Sunday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals* at noon

Monday, Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City) at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25 BYE WEEK

Sunday, Dec. 2 at Oakland Raiders* at 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens* at noon

Thursday, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23 at Seattle Seahawks* at 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30 v.s. Oakland Raiders* at noon