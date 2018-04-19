KC high school partners with Harvesters for mobile food pantry for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ruskin High School hosted Harvesters' mobile food pantry Thursday afternoon to help local families in need.

The mobile food pantry distributed food to families in need of emergency food assistance. It was only the second time this has happened, and the line of cars around the block spoke for itself.

“I thought this was a great idea," said Velinda Evans, one parent waiting in line Thursday. "The time of day is good. A lot of other places are early in the morning, so this is a good time for me.”

Families who live in and around the community near Ruskin High School have a new option to help put food on the table.

“There’s a need within our community,” said Col. Ivan Glasco, a teacher at Ruskin High School.

Ruskin High School partnered with Harvesters to pass out food to families who need it. There were about nine pallets of food.

“Vegetables, fruits, beverages, various items that are wholesome and healthy,” Glasco said.

And cars waited in line for their turn.

“Food is very expensive, and it’s helpful for people who have very large families,” Evans said.

This mobile food pantry is open to all members of the community. Many say they’re on a fixed income, and this helps them get healthier options.

“Not the healthy stuff - - healthy stuff is more expensive so you have to buy generic or something that’s not on your budget,” Evans said. “It adds up. It really does.”

“They come up. They register. They tell us how many people are in the household, how many households they have. Students and staff distribute the food to them and they drive off,” Glasco said.

The Hickman Mills School District has 100 percent free and reduced lunch.

“Many of our students go without food," Glasco said. "It’s not going to solve the problem, but hopefully it will at least fill some of the need."

The next mobile food pantry here will be next month. Starting in June, it will be held the third Thursday of every month. Anyone is welcome to come.