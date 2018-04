KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lights will be returning to an iconic part of the Kansas City skyline soon.

The Western Auto sign south of downtown has been dark for most of the last two years. The cost to maintain it and keep it lit falls on the building’s owner.

But the condo association for the building said it will begin repairs soon so the sign can once again be lit.

There’s no word yet on when the sign will once again come on.