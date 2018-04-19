Neighbors baffled after KC woman fatally shot while walking along sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say a woman was just out for a walk Thursday morning when she was shot and killed right on the sidewalk. Residents in the quiet neighborhood are shocked.

For decades, Candice Adams’ family has proudly lived in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood near East 36th and Park Avenue in Kansas City.

“Here on our block it’s quiet for the most part. Most of the people have been here 40, 50 years. My grandmother lived here in our 100-year-old house and so did my great-grandfather,” Adams said.

However, police said around 4:30 a.m. Thursday gun violence disturbed the typically quite street where many seniors, retirees and homeowners live.

“I have to tell you my husband and I really didn’t hear anything because we were asleep,” Adams said.

Police said someone shot 39-year-old Kiley Cubie as she walked along Park Avenue. Cubie died at the scene.

“It’s difficult to imagine what’s that like to know that your family member, your sister, your daughter was found like that. I can’t imagine what that would feel like," Adams said during an interview Thursday afternoon with FOX4’s Robert Townsend.

Right now, police haven’t said if Kiley Cubie’s killer was on foot or in a car.

What is certain, is that her death is the 39th homicide in Kansas City so far this year, and police are still looking for the person who killed the woman.

“My reaction is anger, frustration and I’m crying out for help. I need help with the community. Why are we allowing these homicides to rise again? Everybody who lives in this area should be outside their house, standing together, trying to figure out what they heard and saw,” said Rosilyn Temple, the president of KC Mothers In Charge.