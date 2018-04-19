Police respond to shooting call in Independence, find one person dead inside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Detectives in Independence, Mo., are busy investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

Police said just after 12:30 a.m. someone called 911 to report a shooting near Oxford and Independence Avenue. Responding officers found one person dead inside the home.

According to police, the victim is an adult, but they would not specify whether the victim is a man or woman or their age.

Authorities have not yet released any suspect information.

Police ask if you have any information that might help detectives in their investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD TIPS at (816) 325-7777.