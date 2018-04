Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A multi-vehicle crash has significantly slowed traffic along the Kansas City and Lee's Summit border.

The crash happened around 8 a.m., along westbound I-470 and View High Drive, not far from 50-Highway.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to 50-Highway, but two lanes of traffic had just reopened.

Multiple first responders were on the scene. FOX4 is working to confirm whether there were any injuries associated with the crash.