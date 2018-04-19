× Two 16-year-olds charged 15-year-old’s murder in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two 16-year-olds have been charged Thursday in the death of a 15-year-old who was found fatally shot Monday near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

A Jackson County court spokesperson said one teen was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. The other teen has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Both teens are in custody. Their names have not been released because they are minors.

The teens are charged in the murder of 15-year-old Jesus Reyes. Reyes and another teen were found shot Monday at Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue in KCMO. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City police said they didn’t get a call about the shooting. Officers just happened to be in the area when they found a car in the intersection with two teens shot. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Previous coverage:

