Union Station honors 7 more volunteers with more than 500 hours of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five hundred hours adds up to nearly 21 full days. That's what it takes to receive a special honor at KC's Union Station.

Retired nurse Lyn Bowers has greeted guests at Science City for two years, and now that she's passed 500 hours served, her name is placed on one of the donor bricks that decorate the station's front walks.

Bowers said it's the people who keep her reporting to her post.

"What I tell my son is, 'If you're not here to help people, what are you here for?'" she said. "So you come here and you can help people."

Bowers said the thrill of lifelong learning -- and the history in the walls at Union Station -- make the job even better.

"As you go through the exhibit, you have to learn things," she said. "Guests will come through and they have questions, and you have to know the answers."

And now, Bowers and six other volunteers will get a place in Union Station history. Her name is inscribed on a volunteer brick, and it's considered a high honor.

"Everyone wants to be appreciated and recognized for that. That's wonderful. It just gives you a little extra pat on the back," she said.

Bowers' grin makes Christy Nitsche smile, too. She's the director of advancement with Union Station, where throughout the year nearly 500 people volunteer their time.

"There are so many different ways they can serve and give back to the community," Nitsche said. "Their passion and heart and dedication shines. You can see it when you walk through the door."

"All the the volunteers here are so cool and so dedicated, and all of us just love this place," Bowers said.

Union Station administrators said the volunteer effort they receive equates to nearly $750,000. Bowers' brick will be officially unveiled in a special ceremony later this spring.