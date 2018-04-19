Westport weekend warning: Now, cars in some areas can’t be moved after 10:30 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cars parked after 10:30 p.m. on certain Westport streets will be blocked in beginning Friday night. It’s all part of the privatization of some of Westport sidewalks, aimed at making the area safer.

In years past, barricades that were used to block off a couple streets in the heart of Westport could be moved to let out cars who gained prime free street parking spots earlier in the evening.

Starting Friday night, those areas will remain fully secured from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The barriers will have associated metal detectors and can't be moved.

The Westport Regional Business League circulated flyers, but FOX4 only found one business had posted the flyer on their door to notify customers of the changes affecting Westport Road from Mill to Broadway along with portions of Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I can see the reasoning, I guess, but also wouldn’t be happy especially if I didn’t know that going in," Ashley Beaner said.

Purses will also be screened and no weapons will be allowed inside the screening area. The Kansas City Council voted 8-5 in December to privatize Westport.