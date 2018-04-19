× Woman walking along KCMO sidewalk shot and killed, suspect still on the loose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are trying to find out who shot and killed a woman along a sidewalk early Thursday.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near 36th and Park.

The female victim died at the scene, police told FOX4.

Police said there is no suspect information currently available.

If you have any information that can help police solve this homicide, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.