× 2 new measles exposure locations released after more cases confirmed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials have released two new exposure locations after two more cases of the measles were confirmed in Kansas City earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a Kansas City Health Department spokesperson confirmed the two new cases, bringing the city’s total to four cases.

A Liberty School District spokesperson said one of the new cases stems from a student at a Liberty elementary school who lives in KC.

Parents in the district received a letter Wednesday saying, “At this time, we believe that there was no measles exposure to parents, students, staff or guests at Warren Hills Elementary during school hours.” The district said the student did not attend the school while contagious.

But health officials say if you’ve been to the following locations at the corresponding times, you might have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

KCI Expo Center, Midwest Parent Educators Vendor Hall, on April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, on April 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who have had the MMR vaccine have an extremely low chance of contracting the virus.

Health officials say the four Kansas City cases are not connected to the outbreak in Kansas, which traces back to a Johnson County day care.

Kansas health officials now say there are 18 confirmed cases of measles in Johnson, Linn, and Miami counties since March 8, 2018. To date, officials have identified 14 Johnson County confirmed cases, along with 3 Linn County residents, and 1 Miami County resident.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

Health officials urge people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead and let the provider know of the measles exposure so that measures can be taken to protect other patients and staff.