Deadly shooting at Lee’s Summit salon

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person was shot and killed Friday morning at a Lee’s Summit salon.

The shooting happened around 7:39 a.m., at the Sola Salon along Northwest Murray Road. The salon opened just a year ago.

Police say the victim appears to be an employee who was in her 40s.

The suspect is still on the loose, but police say they know who they are looking for.

As of 10:33 a.m., Jackson County confirmed that they have Deputies on scene investigating an incident near Longview Lake. They have not yet confirmed whether this is connected to the deadly shooting, but this is approximately six miles from the scene of the shooting. Deputies have set up a staging area for news crews. FOX4 has a crew there.

Carmen Spaeth with the Lee’s Summit Police Department said she did not yet know at this point what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.