FOX4 grill off recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To celebrate the arrival of spring, FOX4's Nick Vasos and Abby Eden decided to have a grill off. Abby ultimately won the challenge, but all the recipes were pretty delicious.

Laura’s Lean Grass-Fed Organic Burger

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

- 1 pound Laura’s Lean 85% Grass-Fed Organic ground beef

- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

- ½ teaspoon kosher salt

- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

- 2 hamburger buns (sesame seed or brioche)

- 4 slices of cheese (Cheddar or American)

- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

- 1 tablespoon canola oil

- 2 tablespoons water

- 1 head of Bibb lettuce

- 1 tomato, thinly sliced

- dill pickles, thinly sliced

- 1 shallot, thinly sliced

-ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise to taste

Directions:

1. Place cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 5-10 minutes before cooking burgers

2. Portion ground beef into 4 oz. balls and form them into flat patties (1/4 inch thick)

3. Season patties with kosher salt and pepper, and lightly brush patties with oil.

4. Place patties in cast-iron pan and cook for 1-2 minutes each side

5. Butter and toast buns on grill

6. Add cheese and pour water into the pan, cover immediately so that the cheese can melt

7. Assemble as follows bun, burger, lettuce, tomato, shallot, pickles and desired condiments

8. Serve with favorite sides and enjoy!

Meyer Natural Angus Ribeye and Chimichurri Sauce

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

- Two 12 to 14 oz. Ribeye steaks

- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

- 1 tablespoon each salt and ground pepper

- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon canola oil

- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

- 1 tablespoon each champagne vinegar and red wine vinegar

- 1 bunch of Italian parsley, chopped

- 1 bunch of cilantro, chopped

- 2 cloves of peeled garlic, zested

- ½ small shallot, minced fine

- 1 tablespoon, fresh lime juice

- ½ teaspoon honey

Directions:

1. Light and preheat gas or charcoal grill.

2. Place cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 5-10 minutes before cooking steaks.

3. In a mixing bowl whisk oil(s) and vinegar. Combine with parsley, cilantro, garlic, shallot,

lime juice and honey. Season mixture with salt and pepper to taste and let rest for 20 min’s.

4. Combine butter and remaining canola oil and lightly brush steaks on both sides with mixture.

5. Place steaks in cast-iron skillet and grill over medium high heat 6-8 minutes on each side

6. Transfer steaks to cutting board and let rest for 5-10 minutes (the longer the better)

7. Slice steaks and dress with Chimichurri sauce.

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

by Benjamin Maides, Chef, Au Courant Regional Kitchen, Omaha, Nebraska

Ingredients:

• 4 Smart Chicken boneless skinless breasts, split lengthwise

• 8 fresh buns

• 3 avocados, pits and peels removed

• 4 limes, juiced

• 1 red onion, sliced into thin strips

• 1 tomato, sliced into 8 slices

• 1 head butter lettuce, leaves removed and reserved

• Canola oil, as needed

• Spice Rub

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon black peppercorns

• 1 tablespoon chipotle powder

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 tablespoon dried oregano

Directions:

In a spice grinder or a clean coffee bean grinder, combine the rub ingredients and grind until smooth. Coat the chicken with a thin layer of canola oil and season liberally with spice rub. Let rest for at least 20 minutes or up to one hour. Grill the chicken until a thermometer registers 165°F when inserted into the thickest portion. Let the chicken rest at least 5 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, prepare two separate bowls. Add the avocado to one bowl and the onions to the other. Add the juice of two of the limes, salt, and pepper to each bowl. Allow the onions to marinate in the lime juice. Smash the avocado and mix to combine.

Assemble sandwiches with avocado spread and top with grilled chicken, pickled onions, tomato slices, and lettuce.