Roselyn Sanchez talks with FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the thriller “Traffik.” The movie deals with the issue of human trafficking an issue Sanchez says more people should be aware of and understand how it impacts communities everywhere.
Human trafficking is the backdrop of “Traffik” starring Roselyn Sanchez
-
Signs of human trafficking and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked
-
“I Feel Pretty” is Amy Schumer’s message about insecurities and self-esteem issues
-
The teen comedy “Love, Simon” presents a different type of love story
-
Massive rhino horn trafficking operation leads investigators to small MO town where they say 2 men illegally made nearly $1 million
-
Human trafficking survivor hopes new films will shine light on growing epidemic
-
-
Airport ticket agent, sheriff’s deputy stop possible human trafficking
-
Why was Emily Blunt was hesitant about working with her husband?
-
The writer of “Pitch Perfect” makes her directing debut with “Blockers”
-
Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris attempt to save the day in the video game adaptation “Rampage”
-
Does “Rampage” Rock? “Beirut” worth visiting? “Truth or Dare” daring? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
-
Crew of “Blockers” on whether their parents had “the talk” with them
-
Taraji P. Henson is one tough ‘Cookie’ in Tyler Perry’s “Acrimony”
-
“Ready Player One’s” Lena Waithe redefines the term renaissance woman