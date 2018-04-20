Is Amy Schumer “Pretty?” Are we high on “Super Troopers 2?” Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can R-rated standup comic Amy Schumer find PG-13 bliss? Check out Shawn and Russ as they cover her latest comedy and a sequel sixteen years in the making.

1) I FEEL PRETTY (PG-13)

SHAWN

We all struggle with self-esteem, Kanye West was just the first to admit it and then Amy Schumer made a movie about.

RUSS

Amy Schumer takes on the issue of body image in the likable comic fantasy, “I Feel Pretty.” She plays an insecure woman who falls and bumps her head and comes to believe that she’s a raging beauty.

SHAWN

Think “Shallow Hal” sort of. The most striking thing about “I Feel Pretty” is that it is more daring than funny. I mean Amy Schumer delivers solid laughs but the importance of the message and how she delivers it is really smart and often painfully honest.

RUSS

Although the screenwriters’ template is pretty obvious, Schumer gives a shrewd performance proving she has real acting chops.

SHAWN

It’s actually pretty brave of Schumer to tackle this issue. It’s just too bad the script isn’t as bold as Schumer’s dedication to her role.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) SUPER TROOPERS 2 (R)

RUSS

It’s no accident that the stoner comedy sequel “Super Troopers 2” is being released on 4/20. The original raunchy farce from the comedy group “Broken Lizard” was released in 2002 and was a modest hit. Fans of the original will know exactly what kind of lowbrow humor they’re in for.

SHAWN

While watching “Super Troopers 2” you immediately realize that all the good jokes were exhausted in the first movie.

RUSS

It’s a little unnerving to see these middle-aged guys displaying the same childish behavioral issues after all these years. While it has some shamelessly funny moments, much of “Super Troopers 2” just feels like a bad flashback.

SHAWN

I 100 percent agree. A little too juvenile for my taste. And simply just not funny. The lack of growth is startling. The fact that this movie is so tone deaf is almost startling.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

Also opening this week:

-An alien invades the body of an adult film star in the unrated sci-fi opus, “Imitation Girl.”

-“Wilding” is a horror entry about a disturbed young woman raised to believe that homicidal monster roams outside her home.

-“They Remain” is a suspense drama about scientists analyzing an area where a murderous cult once lived.

-Geoffrey Rush and Army Hammer star in “Final Portrait,” about the friendship of an American writer and artist Alberto Giacometti.

-"You Were Never Really Here" is a drama about a veteran suffering from PTSD who tracks missing girls. Joaquin Phoenix stars.

