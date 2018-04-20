Jackson County jail task force holds first meeting without former sheriff Mike Sharp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Jail Task Force held its first meeting since Sheriff Mike Sharp resigned from office amid a personal scandal.

Sharp had been assigned to be part of the task force by County Executive Frank White.

The 17-member panel has been talking about ways to improve safety at the jail, following months of problems including inmate deaths and an audit report showing the facility was “in crisis” last summer.

Task force members said there’s plenty of work to be done, and they’ll press on without the sheriff.

“You know, I don’t think that has anything to do with us,” said John Fierro, task force co-chair. “We’ll continue to go about our work and move forward on our objective to complete the work Frank White has asked to do and in a timely manner. I’m excited to get out and get public input on what we need to do to reduce recidivism and make a safe jail, not only for the inmates but also for the safety of the employees there.”

The jail task force is expected to release its findings in June.