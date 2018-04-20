KC family says 20-year-old killed by 15-year-old over PlayStation video game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro mom is holding on to good memories of her son after he was allegedly killed last week over a video game.

“He was a positive child. He loved sports, especially basketball, and he loved cooking. My son was a very good son,” Shantee Douglas said of her son, Larenzo Hudson.

Kansas City police said last Saturday they were called to 56th Street and South Benton after gunshots rang out. Officers said they found Hudson and his friend both shot in Hudson’s car. Investigators said Hudson later died at the hospital.

“It’s very devastating. It’s shocking, and it’s hurtful. My cousin was not into anything bad. He was trying to help his friend,” LaTasha Nelson said.

Hudson’s relatives tell FOX 4 he drove a friend to a home so his buddy could sell a guy a PlayStation video game.

The family said Hudson’s friend told police initially three young males walked out of a house and got in Hudson’s car. However, after two exited the vehicle, Hudson’s family said a young boy shot both Hudson and his friend more than once, jumped out of the car and ran.

Officers later arrested the teenager.

“I just feel like it was premeditated,” Nelson said.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Jackson County Family Court confirmed police arrested a 15-year-old suspect who’s now charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Relatives said Hudson worked at Aviation Technical Services in Kansas City and also at Worlds Of Fun.

“I hope whoever did this to my cousin is tried as an adult and gets life without parole,” a teary-eyed Tytianna Thompson said.

“My cousin had big dreams. He had just got the car he always wanted and just started moving forward with his life and his two jobs, and, eventually he was going off to college,” Nelson said.

Friday afternoon, more than two dozen family members and friends gathered at the May Kelly Center in Kansas City to honor Hudson. They also called for an end to "the senseless murders in the city."