Mission neighborhood shaken after drive-by shooting

MISSION, Kan. — A quiet Johnson County neighborhood is shaken after a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Neighbors said it all started as an argument at a grocery store near from 61st Street and Glenwood in Mission. Two cars full of teens came racing down the street with an adult walking beside them, arguing.

Moments later, gunshots rang out.

Austin Swailes was working in his yard when he heard the commotion. The moving argument kept going until it reached the intersection of 61st Street and Walmer.

Another neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the first car making a sharp turn up Walmer, and a passenger in the back is seen firing a gun out the window.

“It didn’t really scare me or anything because it didn’t sound like gunshots, so I didn’t really think anything of it,” Swailes said. “I thought the car just stalled or something.”

Several neighbors and kids were outside and witnessed the shooting. A car parked on the street was pierced with two bullet holes. A third bullet lodged above the window of a home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“It’s a little peaceful neighborhood. Nothing like that really happens so to have that happen pretty close to home is scary,” Swailes said.

The home surveillance images and another neighbor’s keen eye to get license plate information helped police.

A few hours after the shooting, the suspect car was spotted in a neighborhood along South 12th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, with three people getting inside.

KCK Police pulled that driver over near 10th and Central and took a female suspect into custody. Police are still searching for the other people who may have been involved.