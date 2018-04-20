× Gov. Greitens indicted on 2 more felony charges after AG finds evidence of criminal activity in charity

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been indicted on more felony charges Friday after the Missouri Attorney General announced he found evidence of criminal activity in the governor’s charity.

On Friday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner charged Greitens with two counts of felony tampering with computer data after finding probable cause that the Republican governor violated Missouri law. Officials have issued a summons for Greitens’ arrest, meaning they will coordinate a time for him to turn himself in.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Tuesday that his investigation into Greitens’ charity, The Mission Continues, has uncovered evidence of criminal activity. Hawley in no uncertain terms also called on Greitens to resign.

Hawley said his investigation revealed evidence that Greitens’ use of the charity’s donor list broke the law. He said the governor’s “serious misconduct” is an “impeachable offense.”

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens’ campaign had obtained a list of top donors to The Mission Continues. The AP found that Greitens’ campaign had raised nearly $2 million from donors who previously gave significant amounts to The Mission Continues. Hawley said his office found evidence that Greitens transmitted that list without permission in violation of the law.

Court documents say Greitens “acted with others” when he took and used data specifically owned by The Mission Continues for the the purpose of soliciting funds for his political campaign.

At the direction of Grietens, a person known only by the initials K.T. disclosed data, specifically a donor list owned by The Mission Continues, to a political fundraiser working on behalf of Greitens campaign.

According to the probable cause report, The Mission Continues said neither Greitens nor K.T. had permission from the nonprofit to disclose the donor list to the fundraiser or to use the donor list for political purposes.

Court documents say Greitens and K.T. knew that the donor list disclosed on April 22, 2015, was taken without permission of The Mission Continues. Greitens was allegedly aware that K.T. retained or used the list with out the permission of the charity and Greitens directed K.T. to send the donor list in an April 22, 2015, email to the fundraiser.

On April 22, 2015, the donor list resided and existed internal to a computer system used by K.T. for the purpose of conducting business on behalf of Greitens’ campaign, court records say.

Greitens and K.T. allegedly disclosed the donor list to the fundraiser for the purpose of obtaining $500 or more.

A spokesperson for the circuit attorney’s office declined to comment if K.T. was a witness or will be charged as well.

Hawley released the following statement after the charges were announced Friday:

“St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reviewed the evidence turned over to her by my office and determined that there is probable cause to file criminal charges against the Governor. The Office stands ready to assist the Circuit Attorney’s Office where appropriate and if needed. These are serious charges—and an important reminder that no one is above the law in Missouri. Like all criminal defendants, Governor Greitens is presumed innocent under the law until proven guilty.”

Greitens already faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom Greitens said he had an affair.

Separately, a special House investigatory committee is to recommend whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Greitens.