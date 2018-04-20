× Pedestrian hit by semi near Bond Bridge; 2 lanes of southbound I-35 closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit by a semitrailer Friday night on southbound Interstate 35 near the Bond Bridge.

Two southbound lanes of the interstate near Levee Road are closed as of 9:45 p.m. while emergency crews respond to the scene.

Officials are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.

Information on injuries or the cause of the crash were not immediately available. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.