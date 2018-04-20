Students across America & KC walk out of school in effort to end gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students across the metro will walk out of class Friday in an organized effort to protest gun violence.

Students are expected to arrive at Hyde Park in Kansas City around 11:30 a.m., for a peaceful protest, and they are being asked to wear orange and black to school Friday, the official national school walkout colors.

Some students who can't make it to Hyde Park plan to simply walk out of class around 10 a.m. for a short time to remember those killed in school shootings.

Districts involved in walkouts:

Olathe

Blue Valley

SMSD

KCK

North KC

Park Hill

Lee's Summit

Gardner-Edgerton

The reason they are holding another school walkout Friday is because this is the 19th anniversary of the Columbine School shooting, the event that first brought the reality of school shootings into the country’s conscience.

FOX4 will stream portions of the walkout, as well as a gun summit Jackson County is hosting.

The shooting deaths of 17 students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Valentine’s Day sparked a movement among high school students across the country.

On March 14, thousands of students across the metro and the country walked out of class holding signs calling for an end to gun violence.

And now, they are doing the same thing.

The walk out is optional, and administrators at local school districts are working with the kids to help them stay safe during this short rally.

They are asking the students to stay on campus or else have a parent call into the office if they plan to leave or they risk being marked as truant.

FOX4 spoke with one student who helped plan the rally at Shawnee Mission North. There the students will gather at the football field for 17 minutes of silence in honor of the 17 killed in Florida. He says these young adults are calling for commonsense gun control laws.

"Advocating that public schools as well as private schools, schools in general in the classroom are safe place where kids can learn and you don’t even have a thought or consideration that someone could walk in the classroom with a gun, that you would fall victim or your teacher or fellow classmates would fall victim," Shawnee Mission North Junior Tyler Ruzich said.

Church of the Resurrection in Leawood will host a Never Again Rally beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.