KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A summit will take place Friday in Kansas City and cover the realities of gun violence in the community.

The discussion will focus on gun violence in Missouri compared to other parts of the country, as well as the impact of gun trauma on schools, kids and family.

The Realities of Gun Violence in Kansas City: A Community Discussion

8:00 a.m. Sign In and Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Welcome

Jean Peters Baker, Jackson County Prosecutor

Manhattan (NY) District Attorney Cy Vance and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer,

Prosecutors Against Gun Violence (PAGV)

9:00 a.m. Gun violence in Missouri

Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, Founders Professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Missouri St. Louis, on violence rates in Missouri, Kansas City and St. Louis and how they compare to rest of the nation.

Jennifer Joyce, former St. Louis Circuit Attorney, details the evolution of Missouri gun laws

10:15 a.m. BREAK

10:30 a.m. Battlefield medicine, treating gunshot victims

Stop the Bleed by Truman Medical Center – Learning the basics of Tourniquets and other acute hemorrhage control by immediate responders. The session will include trauma team response to gun violence and its victims, as well as new emerging trends to stop the bleed.

11:15 a.m. BREAK for lunch

12:00 p.m. Treating the trauma that follows mass shootings

Samantha Haviland, Director of Counseling for Denver Public Schools. Dr. Samantha Haviland was a student at Columbine High School during the mass school shooting in 1999. She is now a director of counseling support services for Denver Public Schools.

1:00 p.m. Trauma exposure

Dr. Joah Williams, Associate Professor at UMKC, on the psychosocial and health consequences of trauma exposure, including the evaluation of traumatic stress prevention and early intervention programs.

1:30 p.m. Impact from gun trauma on schools, parents, kids and family

Roundtable moderated by Dr. Joah Williams of UMKC:

Danielle Foster, Diana Garbison and Liz Davison, high school student organizers of recent gun violence protests in Kansas City.

Dawn Smith, Asst. Superintendent of Student Services, Hickman Mills School District.

Dr. Kimberly Randell, Children’s Mercy Hospital and associate professor of pediatrics at UMKC School of Medicine.

2:45 p.m. BREAK

3:00 p.m. The Kansas City community response to victims, families and neighborhoods affected by gun violence

Dr. Rosenfeld discusses models employed nationally to reduce violence and moderates the presentation by others of strategies currently used in Kansas City:

Response by Law Enforcement: KC NoVA representatives, including Sgt. Robert Gibbs of the Kansas City Police Department and client advocate Heidi Brake Jones.

Response to help victims: Damon Daniels, on Caring for Crime Survivors, a new program to support victims of violent crime, including counseling.

4:30 p.m. Closing statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

This conference is being held April 20, 2018, at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, Mo.