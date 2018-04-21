Police: Domestic dispute leads to 2 men shot in Lee’s Summit, police chase into KCMO

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A domestic dispute at a Lee’s Summit home resulted in an exchange of gunfire that injured two men, and led to a police chase that ended in a crash in KCMO.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious parties around 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of NE Bryco. The caller said two men were knocking on the door refusing to leave. They were gone when police arrived.

Later, around 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the same location on reports of shots fired. Police said the suspicious men returned and started pounding on the door, at which point the resident fired a shotgun through the door, striking both men.

They fled to their car, where one of them got a handgun and shot at the resident. They then fled in the vehicle. The resident was not injured.

Local hospitals were notified and law enforcement agencies were given a vehicle description.

Lee’s Summit Police learned a short time later that one of the men was dropped off at a hospital. KCPD responded and found the second man in the vehicle.

That suspect saw officers and led them in a chase. The chase ended when the suspect crashed in KCMO and was taken into custody.

Police said the man dropped off at the hospital was in surgery; his precise condition is unknown at this time.

The man taken into custody appears to have non-life threatening wounds.