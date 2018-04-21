Verne Troyer, “Austin Powers” actor, dies at 49

Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” films, has died at the age of 49, TMZ reported.

TMZ said Troyer died Saturday, according to a statement from his family. He was reportedly placed on some form of life support earlier this month, after being treated for possible alcohol poisoning.

Troyer battled alcoholism for years, with multiple stints in rehab.

Troyer’s genetic disorder, known as achondroplasia dwarfism, made him one of the shortest men in the world.

Troyer said in an interview with The Guardian he was born into an Amish family, but his parents left the community when he was a child. He said his parents treated him no differently because of his height, having to work on the farm and do chores with his siblings.

“My parents taught me to be optimistic and independent,” Troyer said. “They made me feel that I could do anything I set my mind to, which has really helped me. They didn’t make allowances for me because of my height. I had to do everything my brother and sister had to do, including raising our animal menagerie that included cows and chickens.”

Troyer’s breakout role came in 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.” He later appeared in several reality shows.

