Wanted JoCo driver speeds from DUI checkpoint

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a driver who sped away and potentially put their lives at risk.

Deputies were conducting a DUI checkpoint at K-10 and Evening Star Road between De Soto and Eudora Saturday morning. The male reportedly entered the checkpoint “in an aggressive manner” – then took off. The deputies used stop sticks on the vehicle, which stopped at K-10 and Cedar Creek Parkway in Lenexa. The man ran away and was not found.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver could be armed and is considered dangerous. They were only able to provide a vague description of the suspect, but do ask that you call 911 if you have information that can help find that driver.