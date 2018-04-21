WATCH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest in Houston

HOUSTON — Former First Lady Barbara Bush will be laid to rest Saturday surrounded by her husband, children, former presidents and first ladies and hundreds of other guests.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. FOX4 will be streaming the service live in the video player above.

Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

She was the wife of former President George H. W. Bush. They were married for 73 years and had six children together. A spokeswoman says the former president held his wife’s hand all day and was by her side when she died.

The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy established a page on its website for people to send their well wishes to the former first lady.

Bush was known as a matriarch to a political dynasty, and for her quick wit and strong personal views.

The former president referred to his wife as “The Enforcer,” a term of endearment bestowed by her family as she ran their household while he pursued careers in the Texas oil business and later politics and public service. Bush Sr. said the outpouring of support and friendship toward his wife following her death “is lifting us all up.”