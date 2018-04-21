Worlds of Fun opens for 2018 season with new features

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thrill seekers are in luck. One of Kansas City’s longest running amusement parks is now back.

“It’s opening weekend, we open for our 45th season here in Kansas City,” Chris Foshee , Communications Director for Worlds of Fun said.

Long time park goers might notice a few changes this year, the biggest being a brand new ride called the Nordic Chaser.

“It’s a new family ride, it's located in the Scandinavian area of the park. It’s just a good family ride. It’s a perfect fit for the area. Families get on there, they get whipped around like they would going over the hills of the ocean,” Foshee said.

“I thought it was amazing, it was fast. I thought it was better than the other ride that was in place,” Austin Camber said.

Neil Camber says his kids couldn’t wait to try it.

“They’ve been counting down the days since they got their season passes. It’s just a nice environment, it actually turned out to be an okay day too,” Camber said.

The 2018 season comes with new foods, new features, and a new mobile app.

“We’ve definitely added enhancements throughout the park. We have free wi-fi now, we have a free mobile app that not only gives you directions to any location in the park but it also gives you ride wait times,” said Foshee.