4 killed in TN Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police are asking residents to lock their doors and stay alert after a seminude gunman killed four people at an area Waffle House.

“Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual — if you see a nude guy walking around this morning — call the police department immediately,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Waffle House: 6 persons shot, 4 fatally (3 died at the scene, 1 at the hospital). The 2 others are being treated at Vanderbilt. Search continuing for Travis Reinking. pic.twitter.com/ioR7cVq899

Police say the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET) in Antioch, part of the Nashville area.

A customer managed to grab the weapon away from the shooter. “The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero,” Aaron said.

Police said the assailant shed his jacket and fled on foot. By later Sunday morning, the suspect may have put on black pants.¬† “A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Drive near the Waffle House,” ¬†police tweeted . “The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.”

So far, the motive for the shooting appears to be random, police said.