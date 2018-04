SHAWNEE, Kan. — A man fired a gun inside a crowded Shawnee bar early Sunday, injuring one person.

The victim was struck in the ankle, according to police. It happened after a confrontation about 1:30 a.m. inside La Terraza bar and grill on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The victim was sent hospital and is expected to be okay. Police arrested a suspected shooter outside the bar.