Shed fire off Noland Road poses a difficult task for firefighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters faced a difficult task putting out a fire at a shed on Sunday

The fire happened near S. Noland Road north of 350 Highway, up on a hill that was not easy for fire crews to reach.

The battalion chief from Raytown said a 50-by-50 foot shed caught fire. No one was injured.

Firefighters were initially worried that the fire was at a nearby quarry, where explosives could be present.

A water main broke in the process of putting out the fire, making the task even more difficult. They had to run about 1,000 feet of hose up to the building.