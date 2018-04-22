Thieves rob Apple Store on the plaza in front of numerous witnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a robbery at the Apple Store on the plaza Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, three male subjects were seen entering the Apple Store at 227 Nichols Road and snatching numerous devices before fleeing the store on foot.

The suspects simply began grabbing items while the alarms rang, with numerous other shoppers watching the robbery take place.

Several witnesses took out their phones and began recording the incident.

If you know who these suspects are, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.