KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday afternoon near 3rd and Grand.

An officer at the scene told FOX4 that two people were shot inside a car. The report came out around 2:30 p.m.

Their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the victims’ identities, nor any suspect information.

FOX4 is at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.