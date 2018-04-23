Crime Files: Mom-to-be Ashley Harlan killed at just 23 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

FOX4's Megan Dillard spoke with the family of Ashley Harlan, who was found dead in an Olathe townhome in January of 2018.

Before her death, Ashley had recently moved to Olathe from Manhattan, Kan. The 23-year-old was also pregnant with her first child and was set to find out the sex of her baby on the day she was killed.

Ashley's friends and family are hoping that someone can provide information that can help solve the case.

If you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474- TIPS. All tips are anonymous.