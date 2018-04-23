× How to properly dispose of prescription drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you or someone you know has old or unused prescription medication sitting around the house, there’s an opportunity to properly dispose of it later this week.

This Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

It runs from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m.

Click or tap here for a list of participating sites closest to you.

The Department of Missouri Health and Senior Services says you don’t have to wait until Saturday though. They put out a list of take back drop boxes.

Click or tap here for a list of those participating sites.