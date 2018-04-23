Independence man charged in connection to fatal shooting of 20-year-old woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is now facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman.

Tristen Bishop, 21, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A felony, in the death of Abigail Edwards.

Police said just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday someone called 911 to report a shooting near Oxford and Independence avenues. Edwards was found dead inside an Independence home.

Court documents say Bishop, who has been convicted of a previous felony, told police he and another man fired pistols into the home that night when Edwards was hit by the gunfire. Bishop told police he didn’t mean for Edwards to be shot, according to court documents.

Jackson County prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000. Prosecutors said the shooting is still under investigation to determine whether other charges may be filed.

If convicted, Bishop could be sentenced to at least 10 years or as much as life in prison.