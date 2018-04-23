Kansas City police searching for missing 50-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 50-year-old man Monday night.

Joseph “Joe” Weston was last seen on Monday and last heard from around 3 p.m. that day when he contacted his family, police say. Police say Weston is a diabetic, has PTSD and high blood pressure.

The 50-year-old was riding a gray mountain bike, heading home from the Plaza. He was wearing a dark-colored short with “Police” written on it. He is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 296 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the wrestler Goldberg on his right arm, police say.

Anyone who knows where Weston is should call 911 or KCPD’s Missing Persons team at 816-234-5136.